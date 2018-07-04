Sonali Bendre diagnosed with metastatic cancer. Here’s everything you need to know about the disease

Actress Sonali Bendre shocked her fans and well-wishers when she revealed that she’s been diagnosed with high-grade metastatic cancer and is being treated in New York. She posted a note on her Instagram and Twitter: “A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis.”

The actress known for her roles in films such as Hum Saath Saath Hain and Diljale thanked her friends and family for providing the “best support system”. Sonali further said, “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming.”

What is metastatic cancer?

When cancer spreads to different parts of the body, it is called metastatic cancer. For instance, when breast cancer that spreads to lungs is called metastatic breast cancer. It is treated as stage IV breast cancer. Cancer can spread regionally to nearby lymph nodes or to tissues and organs. And it can even spread to different body parts. When this happens it is called metastatic cancer.

What’s the best treatment?

According to Padma Shri Awardee, Dr K K Aggarwal, President, Heart Care Foundation Of India, this news points to an important fact: timely diagnosis and action. “Cancer, if detected early, can be treated at a much lower cost compared to that incurred when diagnosed at an advanced stage. The mortality rate is also lowered substantially if people report for screening when the earliest symptoms manifest. Unfortunately, nearly two-thirds of cancer cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage, reducing patients’ chances of cure and survival,” he says.

If you spot any of these symptoms, get yourself checked.

A sudden and unexplained weight loss, fever, extreme fatigue, recurrent pain in any part of the body, darkening of skin, itching and change in bowel habits, bleeding among others.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more