Those with genetic disorders should be prioritised during vaccination: Study
During a recent study, an international team of researchers discovered that in comparison to the general population, adults suffering from Down syndrome have a higher risk of death due to Covid-19. This implicated that people with genetic disorders should be prioritised for vaccination.
Investigators found that adults with Down syndrome were roughly three times more likely to die from Covid-19 than the general population. This increased risk was especially apparent in the fifth decade of life: A 40-year-old with Down syndrome had a similar risk of dying from Covid-19 as someone 30 years older in the general population.
The study was published this week in The Lancet's 'EClinical Medicine'.
"Our results, which are based on more than 1,000 Covid-19 unique patients with Down syndrome, show that individuals with Down syndrome often have more severe symptoms at hospitalisation and experience high rates of lung complications associated with increased mortality," said Anke Huels, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health, and the study's first author.
Huels added, "These results have implications for preventive and clinical management of Covid-19 patients with Down syndrome and emphasise the need to prioritise individuals with Down syndrome for vaccination."
Down syndrome is a genetic condition typically caused by the trisomy--or having an extra copy--of chromosome 21. This extra copy changes how a baby's body and brain develop, which can cause both mental and physical challenges.
To collect data for the study, T21RS Covid-19 Initiative launched an international survey of clinicians and caregivers of individuals with Down syndrome infected with Covi-19 between April and October 2020. Survey respondents were mainly from Europe, the United States, Latin America, and India. The survey was available in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, German, Bengali, Hindi, and Mandarin.
"We are delighted to see that, partly based on our findings, the CDC included Down syndrome in the list of 'high-risk medical conditions,' which will prioritise those with this genetic condition for vaccination," said co-author Alberto Costa, professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Costa added, "Similar decisions have been made in the United Kingdom and Spain, and we hope that other countries will soon follow."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Those with genetic disorders should be prioritised during vaccination: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How does the J&J Covid-19 vaccine authorization affect US' Covid-19 drive?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reports 105,080 Covid-19 cases, 750 deaths over the past week
- The health ministry data showed that with the surge in cases, the nation recorded more than 4,400 cases on the first day of the week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand starts Covid-19 vaccination campaign with China's Sinovac vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jab price capped, Co-WIN 2.0: India preps for Covid-19 vaccination drive phase 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Private vaccine prices capped at ₹250 a shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People with these 20 conditions will be priority customers of Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protein inherited by humans from neanderthals reduces Covid-19 severity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Committed to providing equal access to vaccines to Palestinians: India at UNSC
- Nagaraj Naidu also said that India has been helping the war torn region with healthcare equipment, medicines as well as Covid-19 vaccines from the beginning of the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&J Covid-19 vaccine receives emergency approval in US
- The committee's 22 members were convened by the Food and Drug Administration and included leading scientists as well as consumer and industry representatives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Walk-in registration for jabs in next phase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Mutations may not be driving spike, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Single dose of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine may prevent asymptomatic infection: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Co-morbidity certificate must for Covid-19 vaccination of people above 45 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vitamin B6 may help keep Covid-19's cytokine storms at bay: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox