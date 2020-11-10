Union health minister reviews Covid-19 situation in 9 high disease burden states

health

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:33 IST

In a series of review meetings with states regarding the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan virtually met health ministers and senior state officials of nine states.

The states he reviewed have been reporting higher Covid-19 case loads as compared to the national average—Andhra Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana and Kerala.

“…some districts in the States have been reporting a rise in the number of cases, high average daily cases on a seven day average, decline in testing, high rate of mortality within the first 24, 48, 72 hours of hospitalisation, high doubling rate, higher death among the vulnerable population groups,” said the health ministry in a statement.

With the onset of winter, the risk of the Covid-19 situation getting worse in the next few weeks is high, as it has been observed in countries with colder climates that as the temperature drops, the virus spread rate increases significantly.

Restating his concern that the coming winter and the long festive season pose a significant risk that could threaten the gains made collectively till now against the viral disease, the minister said, “We all need to be more vigilant for the entire festive season that started with Dussehra and will continue onto Diwali, Chhat Puja, Christmas and then onto Makar Sankranti in the next year. Respiratory virus also spreads rapidly in the winter months.”

However, as of now, the overall Covid-19 death rate in the country is on the lower side, with the national case fatality rate recorded at 1.48%. Of the total active cases, about 0.44% are on ventilator support, 2.47% are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), and about 4.13% are occupying oxygen supported beds across the country, according to government data.

The first meeting to review Covid-19 preparedness among senior government functionaries of various ministries and departments in the country was held on January 8, much before the first Covid-19 case was reported in the country on January 30.