e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Union health minister reviews Covid-19 situation in 9 high disease burden states

Union health minister reviews Covid-19 situation in 9 high disease burden states

With the onset of winter, the risk of the Covid-19 situation getting worse in the next few weeks is high

health Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:33 IST
Rhythma Kaul
Rhythma Kaul
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan.
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan.(PTI File)
         

In a series of review meetings with states regarding the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan virtually met health ministers and senior state officials of nine states.

The states he reviewed have been reporting higher Covid-19 case loads as compared to the national average—Andhra Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana and Kerala.

“…some districts in the States have been reporting a rise in the number of cases, high average daily cases on a seven day average, decline in testing, high rate of mortality within the first 24, 48, 72 hours of hospitalisation, high doubling rate, higher death among the vulnerable population groups,” said the health ministry in a statement.

With the onset of winter, the risk of the Covid-19 situation getting worse in the next few weeks is high, as it has been observed in countries with colder climates that as the temperature drops, the virus spread rate increases significantly.

Also Read: Covid-19: What you need to know today

Restating his concern that the coming winter and the long festive season pose a significant risk that could threaten the gains made collectively till now against the viral disease, the minister said, “We all need to be more vigilant for the entire festive season that started with Dussehra and will continue onto Diwali, Chhat Puja, Christmas and then onto Makar Sankranti in the next year. Respiratory virus also spreads rapidly in the winter months.”

However, as of now, the overall Covid-19 death rate in the country is on the lower side, with the national case fatality rate recorded at 1.48%. Of the total active cases, about 0.44% are on ventilator support, 2.47% are undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), and about 4.13% are occupying oxygen supported beds across the country, according to government data.

The first meeting to review Covid-19 preparedness among senior government functionaries of various ministries and departments in the country was held on January 8, much before the first Covid-19 case was reported in the country on January 30.

tags
top news
Bihar Results 2020: Tejashwi Yadav leads in Raghopur, early trends show
Bihar Results 2020: Tejashwi Yadav leads in Raghopur, early trends show
Bihar Results Live: Bihar, be ‘tejashwi’, tweets Tej Pratap
Bihar Results Live: Bihar, be ‘tejashwi’, tweets Tej Pratap
Union health minister reviews Covid-19 situation in 9 high disease burden states
Union health minister reviews Covid-19 situation in 9 high disease burden states
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
By-poll results: BJP leads in Telangana’s Dubbak, Cong in Punjab’s Baroda
By-poll results: BJP leads in Telangana’s Dubbak, Cong in Punjab’s Baroda
Supernovas’ Radha picks first-ever fifer in Women’s T20 Challenge
Supernovas’ Radha picks first-ever fifer in Women’s T20 Challenge
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
‘RCB let him go and see what he’s doing for DC this year’ - Brian Lara
‘RCB let him go and see what he’s doing for DC this year’ - Brian Lara
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In