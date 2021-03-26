Home / Health / US adds India to list of countries affected by African swine fever
health

US adds India to list of countries affected by African swine fever

the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said on May 9 last year, the veterinary authorities of India reported to APHIS the occurrence of ASF in that country.
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 08:52 AM IST
India's export of pork and related items to the US in 2020 was USD 5,00,000.(Sanjeev Sharma/HT File Photo)

The United States has notified that India has been added to the list of countries that have been affected by African swine fever, imposing restrictions on the import of pork and pork products from the country.

In a federal notification issued on Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) said India has been to the list of regions “we consider to be affected” with African Swine Fever (ASF.)

“We took this action on May 13, 2020 when the disease was confirmed and are now publishing notice in the regulations. Pork and pork products from India, including casings, are subject to APHIS import restrictions designed to mitigate the risk of ASF introduction into the United States,” the Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

It said on May 9 last year, the veterinary authorities of India reported to APHIS the occurrence of ASF in that country.

“Therefore, in response to this outbreak, on May 13, 2020, APHIS added India to the list of regions where ASF exists or is reasonably believed to exist. This notice serves as an official record and public notification of that action,” the USDA said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tobacco smoke-exposed children often use emergent health services: Study

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial results

Women in 40s, 50s who survive Covid likely to suffer persistent problems: Study

Centre tells states to widen gap between Covishield doses. Here’s why

ASF is a highly contagious animal disease of wild and domestic swine. It can spread rapidly in swine populations with extremely high rates of morbidity and mortality.

India's export of pork and related items to the US in 2020 was USD 5,00,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
swine fever
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
West Bengal Election 2021
IPL 2021
Horoscope Today
Priyanka Chopra
TISSNET Result 2021
Rafale Fighter Jets
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP