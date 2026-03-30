Using AI to go from sick-care to Predictive, Precise and Personalised Healthcare

The journey of healthcare, as we all know it, begins with a symptom. You feel a persistent ache or a sudden flutter in your chest and you go to see a doctor. After a series of manual examinations and diagnostic tests, you are handed a prescription to manage a condition that has already taken root. But what if the language of healthcare shifted from reacting to illness to predicting it years before it manifests? Outsourcing Your Health to AI? eGenome Co-Founder on the Future of Medicine | HT Podcast

Sid Das, the Co-Founder of eGenome.ai & B’spoke , believes this shift isn’t just possible, but is already happening. Sid is a deep-tech entrepreneur, architecting scalable innovations across energy, AI and health. Through eGenome.ai & B’spoke Wellness, he is bringing biomarkers and artificial intelligence together to revolutionise preventive healthcare. In a recent conversation with Abhishek Singh for HT Podcast, Sid detailed how his platform is using sophisticated agentic AI to dismantle the traditional ‘sick-care’ business model and replace it with a predictive system.

The importance of timely prediction The core of eGenome.ai’s technology lies in its ability to analyse complex biological data to forecast major health events. According to Sid , the platform can predict risks for heart attacks, kidney failure and liver complications. “With a 100% possibility, or very close to it, we can tell you whether you will have a heart attack or whether your kidneys or liver will fail,” Sid said.

“Starting from a simple blood test, we run engines to perform a deep-rooted cause analysis,” he further said.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, which many users are currently using for DIY diagnosis, Sid said that eGenome.ai uses specialised neural networks trained on a healthy database of half a million people, tracking over 10,000 parameters per individual. This reportedly allows the system to identify risks up to five years in advance.

The science of wellness For Sid , the venture is more than just a technological breakthrough. He calls it a “spiritual quest” born out of the needless suffering witnessed during the pandemic. Having previously developed heavy-duty electric vehicle technology and divested his interests to the Murugappa Group, Sid turned his focus to the “needless deaths” that could be prevented through first-principle science.

“Healthcare as of now is a practice. It is not a science. We want to move it away from that.. AI has become the language of healthcare, allowing us to address it in a holistic, personalised and precise manner for the first time in history,” he said.

The platform doesn’t stop at prediction. It offers bespoke wellness through a drug discovery engine that recommends plant-based nutraceuticals and lifestyle changes tailored to an individual’s specific genetic and biological makeup.

“When we explain how much this can enhance their powers, doctors have been very receptive. They are some of the biggest prescribers of our nutraceuticals because they see how food acts as medicine to heal the gut and the arteries,” he said.

Decoding the data model One of the most striking aspects of the platform is its price point. In a country where healthcare costs can deplete life savings, eGenome.ai offers its suite of predictive testing including blood tests and cancer screenings for ₹1,000 per month. The process is designed for the modern Indian consumer – the sample collection happens at home and results are delivered through a user-friendly app supported by a dedicated health coach.

However, with personalised medical data comes the significant concern of privacy. Sid is quick to point out that the system is built on a foundation of anonymity. “The tech looks at anonymous data. It does not look at specific person data. Your data is not tied to your name or phone number when we run patterns. We are fully GDPR and DPDP compliant, ensuring the same safeguards in India that we provide in Dubai and the US,” he clarified.

The future roadmap As eGenome.ai expands from its success in the Middle East toward a US launch, the goal remains to transform the ‘business of sickness’ into a ‘culture of health’. By focusing on root causes derived from Agentic AI with humans (doctors/ nutritionists/ health coaches) in the loop, the platform aims to ensure that vulnerabilities become close to zero. For the average Indian, this could mean a future where health is no longer a source of constant anxiety, but a managed, predictable asset.