51-time Oscar nominee John Williams says he won’t score Star Wars movies after Episode IX

Veteran music composer John Williams has sent out a feeler that he will retire from scoring Star Wars movies after the Episode IX.

Williams, who has composed the music for all eight central films of the franchise, is scheduled to provide music to JJ Abrams’ trilogy-capper, Star Wars: Episode IX. He was also recently roped in to score the main theme for the upcoming spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The 86-year-old composer told radio station KUSC that he is looking forward to composing for Abrams’ film, but after its completion “that will be quite enough for me.”

“We know JJ Abrams is preparing one now for next year that I will hopefully do for him, and I look forward to it. It will round out a series of nine and be quite enough for me,” Williams said.

The five-time Oscar winner has been a part of the series since the 1977 original A New Hope and has landed an Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe for his work in the popular sci-fi franchise.

