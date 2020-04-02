Actor Ali Wentworth tests positive for coronavirus: ‘I’ve never been sicker. This is pure misery’

hollywood

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 11:46 IST

Actor Ali Wentworth on Thursday announced that she has tested positive for coronavirus and shared the symptoms that she is experiencing. She took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself resting in bed along with her pet dog.

“I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome,” she wrote in the caption. She received support from her friends such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Reese Witherspoon.

“No. Oh Ali, I’m so, so sorry. So sorry. I’m sure you are in good hands but sending love. Xxx,” wrote Sarah. “Oh Ali !! I’m so so sorry. Please rest and feel better. Sending you all my love xxx,” commented Reese. Filmmaker Nancy Meyers wrote, “Ali, you are strong and young (yes, don’t argue) and you will be OK. I know you will! Hang in there! Stay positive. I’m sorry it hurts. Sending a big virtual hug. xo”

Ali is known for her comedy sketches and appearances in films such as Jerry Maguire, Office Space, and It’s Complicated. She was also seen on Seinfeld and Felicity.

Wentworth joined celebrities like Idris Elba, Olivia Nikkanen, Tom Hanks and others who earlier tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

According to the World Health Organization, Covid-19 has affected over 900,000 people globally and has spread to almost 206 countries.

