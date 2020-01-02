e-paper
Actor Mollie Fitzgerald, who had minor role in Captain America film, charged with murdering her mother

Mollie Fitzgerald, an actor who had a minor role in Captain America: The First Avenger, has been arrested for allegedly murdering her mother.

hollywood Updated: Jan 02, 2020 15:03 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Mollie Fitzgerald had a small role in Captain America: The First Avenger.
Mollie Fitzgerald had a small role in Captain America: The First Avenger.
         

Mollie Fitzgerald, who had a minor role in Captain America: The First Avenger, has been arrested in connection with the murder of her mother.

According to the police statement, on December 20 last year, law enforcement officials responded to an armed disturbance at the house of Patricia E Fitzgerald, in Olathe, a city in Kansas, reports variety.com. Patricia, 68, was discovered with an apparent stab wound, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

 

"A 38-year-old, white female, known to the victim, was contacted on scene and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries," read the original police statement. It was later updated to that Mollie had been arrested.

Mollie has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond, reports Kansas City Star.

Mollie had a small role in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger that is billed as Stark Girl on IMDb. She also worked as an assistant to the director of the movie, Joe Johnston.

