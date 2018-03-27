Angelina Jolie dating ‘older’ real estate agent while Brad Pitt reconnects with Jennifer Aniston?

Angelina Jolie is reportedly dating a non-celebrity real estate agent, according to a new report. Entertainment Tonight quotes an anonymous source as saying that while Jolie isn’t ready to start dating ‘seriously’ again, she has been seeing a ‘handsome, older looking man’.

“Brad and Angie are both very secretive about their dating life. Angie has told some friends she isn’t ready to date, but she has been seeing a handsome, older-looking man who is a real estate agent. He isn’t a celebrity or high profile in any way,” Entertainment Tonight’s source said.

According to the source, “Angie was in a very bad place after (her) split,” and is “just having another adult to spend time with has been helpful.”

Angelina Jolie, left, and Pax Jolie-Pitt are seen at the Golden Globes. (AP)

Jolie and Pitt abruptly announced their separation at the end of 2016. The split was followed by intense media speculation - rumours of child abuse and negligence were floated and there was an acrimonious custody battle over the couple’s six children.

According to the source, things are still not quite sorted between the two and they ‘can barely sit in the same room together’ even though they’ve attended joint therapy sessions with the kids.

Refuting recent reports that Pitt had reunited with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, the source said that while the star ‘had been casually dating’ he isn’t seeing ‘anyone in the public eye.’

