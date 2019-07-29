Armie Hammer’s wife reacts to viral video of son sucking on actor’s toes: ‘He likes to play with people’s feet’

hollywood

Actor Armie Hammer was trending across Twitter this weekend for not the best reasons. He shared a video on Instagram stories on Saturday which showed his toddler son, Ford, sucking on the actor’s toes.

“This happened for a solid 7 minutes... #footfetishonfleek,” he wrote with the video in which Ford is seen holding tight on to his father’s foot with the toes in his mouth. When Armie pulled away his foot, the child began screaming for it. A woman’s voice (presumably, Armie’s baker wife Elizabeth Chambers) is heard saying, “This is not normal.”

ARMIE HAMMER WHAT TF ARE YOU DOING POSTING THIS 💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/ePhBx2E7qt — JA (@JohnWEEI) July 27, 2019

The video was shared all over Twitter and other social media and earned Armie and his wife a tonne of backlash. “Jail. Where’s his Momma.. She hopefully gonna catch a case & beat your ass! If it was my child or anybody I know..you got an ass whooping coming. It’s on Layaway..fr,” read one tweet. “#ArmieHammer is trending and I regret ever clicking to see WHY. I don’t think I’ll ever be the same after that sh*t,” read another. “That asteroid should have hit the earth and killed us all especially after seeing that #armiehammer video,” wrote another Twitter user.

Freud would have a field day with this. It went on for 7 minutes? #ArmieHammer pic.twitter.com/w8KgPhHhNH — ❤Noel❤ (@manchester_noel) July 28, 2019

What the hell is this world coming to?! Anyone see that Hammer video where he’s letting his 2 y/o son suck his toes??? What the fuck... #ArmieHammer pic.twitter.com/obHu2QvknQ — 𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕒 🌊🖖🏻𝕋𝕖𝕒𝕞 𝔹𝕖𝕥𝕠 🖖🏻🌊 (@DarthAnna77) July 28, 2019

Why did my husband have to show me why #ArmieHammer was trending? 🤢🤢🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/3FORQ3xZiH — Caden Caldwell (@caden_c_author) July 28, 2019

Finally, seeing all the furore over the video, Elizabeth decided to clarify on the matter. She left a comment on the video shared by tabloid Perez Hilton’s Instagram page. “it wasn’t seven minutes...more like five seconds. Our son likes to play with people’s feet and I put the video on our family stream because this phase is an ongoing joke. Sharing the video on Instagram was def not the best move on A’s (Armie’s) part, but I can assure you that our children’s safety and well-being is always our first priority,” she said.

Several other people are also defending Armie and his wife, asking people not to make a big deal out of a child’s play. “Little kid sucking on a a parents toes is not sexual and way down the list of weird shit little kids do. Grow the f*ck up everybody. #ArmieHammer,” wrote one Twitter user. “Kids do weird sh*t. Sexualizing it when it’s really not sexual is weirder. #ArmieHammer,” wrote another. “To be fair to #armiehammer , my godsons. nieces and nephews- when they were very little- did all sorts of things, like kisses, suckling, caresses and out and out groping. Little children do this. But my god, don’t film this and share. #babiesareweird,” read another tweet.

Armie and Elizabeth also have a four daughter named Harper. Armie has worked in films like The Social Network, Nocturnal Animals, Lone Ranger and more recently, Call Me By Your Name.

