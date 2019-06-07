Avengers Endgame: Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland share top secret videos of funeral scene. Watch here

Avengers: Endgame actors Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo have shared behind-the-scenes videos of Tony Stark’s funeral scene from Avengers: Endgame. The actors, according to Ruffalo, were told that they were filming a wedding scene.

He wrote alongside several photographs, “We’re filming a wedding, they said.” Directors Joe and Anthony Russo had previously said that in order to keep the actors from spoiling key moments in the future, they’d been given partial information on certain scenes. Stark’s funeral was one of them. Holland in an earlier interview had said that he’d also been told that they were filming a wedding sequence, but his suspicions arose when he noticed that Robert Downey Jr wasn’t a part of the scene.

The Russos have, however, said in the past that only Downey Jr and Evans had been provided the full screenplay.

Sharing the same moment from their own perspectives, Holland and Evans took to Twitter. The videos show the actors, gathered around the lakefront, filming the environment and repeating with mock seriousness, “Guys, no phones allowed.” Benedict Cumberbatch appears to be very amused at their antics. In the background, we can also see Don Cheadle, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jon Favreau.

The actors in the past have shared videos from the set of the final battle sequence, which united dozens of actors on screen for the first time. The first person to break the self-imposed embargo was Chris Pratt, who acknowledged that what he was doing was probably going to be frowned upon, but he couldn’t help himself. Everyone from Downey Jr and Evans have since shared videos.

Avengers: Endgame has crossed the $2.7 billion mark at the worldwide box office and is merely $75 million shy of breaking James Cameron’s Avatar’s all time record. A recent Forbes report, however, speculated that ‘barring a miracle, or a re-release’ the film’s chances of breaking the record would be slim.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 12:50 IST