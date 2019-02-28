Avengers Endgame expected to open at $300 million at the box office. That’s Rs 2100 crore

Avengers: Endgame is projected to open bigger than its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War. According to latest reports, the film will make close to $300 million (Rs 2100 crore) in its US opening weekend. Infinity War currently hold the title for the biggest US debut of all time, with a three-day haul of $258 million.

Researcher Exhibitor Relations reports that the film is tracking to be the biggest release of 2019 with $282 million, but noted that its three-hour run time might prove to be a hinderance. A longer film means fewer shows during the day. Marvel has yet to confirm the film’s run time, but directors Joe & Anthony Russo have said on multiple occasions that the film will probably clock in at around three hours.

According to Collider, Disney holds nine of the biggest domestic opening weekends of all time. But before Endgame, Marvel will release Captain Marvel a month before. The studio’s first solo female superhero film is currently tracking to open with $100 million.

With one month between the two releases, it is possible that a repeat of 2018 takes place at the box office, when both Infinity War and Black Panther featured in the box office top 10 together.

Also read: Marvel duped us. New theory says Avengers Infinity War trailer was actually Avengers Endgame trailer

Infinity War was produced at a reported budged of between $330 and $400 million, making it one of the most expensive movies in history. It was previously reported that the joint production budget of Infinity War and Endgame - both films were shot back-to-back - is in the vicinity of $1 billion.

Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and others. The film is scheduled for an April release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 17:39 IST