Avengers Endgame theory says each original Avenger represents an Infinity Stone

A new Avengers: Endgame theory suggests that the six Infinity Stones represent each of the six original Avengers - Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow and Hawkeye.

An theory on ScreenRant suggests that the story of the Infinity Stones and the original Avengers is intrinsically linked - it was a stone that first brought the characters together in 2012’s Avengers. “Iron Man is represented by the Mind Stone based on his genius level intellect; Hulk is represented by the Power Stone based on his own incredible strength; Thor is represented by the Space Stone based on his Asgardian nature and reign over the cosmos; Captain America is represented by the Time Stone based on him being out of his own time; Black Widow is represented by the Reality Stone based on her ability to her being rooted in reality and change how people perceive her; and Hawkeye is represented by the Soul Stone because he is the literal soul of the Avengers,” the theory suggests.

It has been rumoured that the plot of Endgame will involve the surviving heroes attempting to reverse the events of Avengers: Infinity War, particularly the villainous Thanos’ finger-snap that ‘killed’ half the universe’s population. It is speculated that this will either end with a fracturing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the creation of alternate timelines, or in the ‘death’ of some prominent characters.

Another theory suggested that the original six Avengers will have to ‘link up’ at the end of Endgame to defeat Thanos, perhaps because only their combined power would be what it takes to destroy the six Infinity Stones embedded in Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet.

The contracts of the central cast - Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth - are ending after Endgame. Black Widow, however, will star in her own film, rumoured to be set before the events of the first Avengers movie. A Spider-Man sequel set immediately after the events of Endgame will be released this year.

Avengers: Endgame will be released in April, a month after Captain Marvel.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 18:16 IST