New Avengers Infinity War clip teases historic first meeting between Guardians and Thor

Marvel on Friday released a new TV spot for Avengers: Infinity War, the superhero extravaganza that is less than two weeks away from release. Each spot has centred around individual characters - we’ve seen Captain America, Black Widow, Spider-Man and others get their moments to shine - and this one is all about Thor and Peter Quill, or, Star Lord as he likes to be called.

From the very first footage that was ever shown of the film - at Comic Con 2017 - the scene teased was this one, the first real meeting of an Avenger and the Guardians of the Galaxy. While we’ve seen enough glimpses of this scene previously to construct it in our heads - Thor, fresh from his adventures in Ragnarok, crashes headfirst into the Milano, the Guardians’ ship; they lay him out on a table and observe, when he wakes up, he informs them of an incoming threat, and they exchange banter.

Some of that banter can be seen here, in this 15-second spot. Peter hilariously tries to ape Thor’s deep voice, and is immediately called out by Rocket. “Join us, join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes,” Thor says. “Not today, sir,” replies Peter, in his best English accent. “Are you trying to make your voice deeper,” asks Rocket. “No,” Peter says, sheepishly.

With this footage, it can be assumed that it’s Thor who brings the Guardians to Earth to fight alongside the Avengers against Thanos, their most formidable adversary yet.

From the early reactions we’ve read, the scenes between Thor and the Guardians feel very different from the Earth-bound scenes. According to a few people who were shown footage from the film, the scenes are tonally similar to the Guardians movies.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner (?), Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd (?) and Tom Hiddleston.

Check out our full coverage of Avengers: Infinity War here.

Follow @htshowbiz for more