Avengers Infinity War has been partially screened, and the first reactions are ecstatic

True to their word, Marvel screened Avengers: Infinity War for the first time as the film enters its worldwide promotional tour, but not in its entirety. A handful of journalists got to see approximately half-an-hour of the film, one of the most eagerly anticipated blockbusters of the year, and have shared their reactions on social media. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief because, at least as of now - it’s still early stages - the reactions have been largely ecstatic.

It should be kept in mind that Marvel is deliberately withholding significant portions of the film for fear of it being spoiled for general fans, and the official embargo will only be lifted at a time closer to the release date, but these reactions offer interesting insights into what we can look forward to.

Irish publication Joe.ie confirmed they’d seen “24mins of #AvengersInfinityWar” and that the film was “funny, the action is epic & the villains look spectacular.” Note: Villains. Plural. Joe.ie’s tweet also hinted at “goatees and Groot,” and declared that “the sneak peek is more quotable than most feature-length films. #Marvel fans are in for an amazing treat.”

We saw 24mins of #AvengersInfinityWar today & now we just want to watch it ALL



It’s funny, the action is epic & the villains look spectacular😱



Plus, goatees! Groot! AND the sneak peek is more quotable than most feature-length films. #Marvel fans are in for an amazing treat👊 pic.twitter.com/kIKgUwuBVV — JOE.ie (@JOEdotie) April 5, 2018

To elaborate, Marvel has set its sights primarily on Thanos, billed as the Avengers’ most formidable adversary yet, what with him being built up for the last six years. As it turns out, the film will also feature his ‘children’ - both real and adopted. Thanos’ ‘children’ include Ebony Maw, Proxima Midnight, Corvus Glave, and Cull Obsidian, and Marvel had revealed their involvement at last year’s D23 Expo. A recent TV spot also included a few shots of Black Widow fighting Corvus Glave, and we’ve seen glimpses of Ebony Maw torturing Doctor Strange.

Digital Spy Film said that the film is “way ambitious,” and that it switches “tones between different groups (the Guardians sequence had a very different, look, feel and soundtrack to the New York scenes) and it’s going to be funny.”

Their tweet ended on a rather firm claim: “No Hawkeye!”

We’ve just seen 30 mins of #AvengersInfinityWar. Can’t say too much but it’s way ambitious, it’ll switch tones between different groups (the Guardians sequence had a very different, look, feel and soundtrack to the New York scenes) and it’s going to be funny. Still no Hawkeye! pic.twitter.com/FehX5anmB9 — Digital Spy Film (@digitalspyfilm) April 5, 2018

Fans have been wondering why Jeremy Renner’s character has been absent from the marketing, with some even jokingly launching a petition to have Marvel include him. Renner and the directors, Joe & Anthony Russo, have been poking fun at the confusion from time to time.

Here are a couple of more reactions, just as positive.

Had the delight of watching 30 mins of @Avengers Infinity War this morning. One word: wow. 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/1VO0CZPsil — Claire Lim (@weeclaire) April 5, 2018

Just saw 25 mins of #AvengersInfinityWar. Can't say much, but it was one hell of a trip seeing Marvel characters from all corners of the universe crossing paths. So much potential for humour, and the @Russo_Brothers milked it for every penny. — Tom Butler (@TomButler) April 6, 2018

First official word as to the film’s quality came from Guardians of the Galaxy director (and executive producer) James Gunn, who said that the film was “incredible.”

Avengers Infinity War is INCREDIBLE. Wow!!!! And that’s all I’ll say for the time being. #Avengers #AvengersInfinityWar #InfinityWar — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 22, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner (?), Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd (?) and Tom Hiddleston. The film is scheduled for an April 27 release.

