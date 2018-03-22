The first official reaction to Avengers: Infinity War is here, and it is ‘incredible’

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has seen Avengers: Infinity War and has provided the first official reaction to the hugely anticipated Marvel movie, which will pit over 40 superheroes against their most formidable adversary yet, Thanos.

“Avengers Infinity War is INCREDIBLE. Wow!!!! And that’s all I’ll say for the time being,” he tweeted on Thursday. Gunn’s tweet was retweeted by Scott Derrickson, the director of Doctor Strange. Infinity War takes us one step closer to the culmination of Marvel’s Phase III, which will conclude in 2019 with the follow-up to this film.

Avengers Infinity War is INCREDIBLE. Wow!!!! And that’s all I’ll say for the time being. #Avengers #AvengersInfinityWar #InfinityWar — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 22, 2018

Gunn has directed both Guardians of the Galaxy movies to huge critical and commercial success. He is in pre-production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which is expected to arrive in theatres in 2020. Since the departure of Joss Whedon from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gunn has taken on more responsibility in the franchise. He has been credited as an executive producer on both upcoming Avengers movies. Infinity War will unite the Guardians and the Avengers for the first time in the MCU.

Infinity War has been directed by the Russo Brothers, who previously directed Captain America: Civil War and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston. The film is scheduled for an April 27 release.

