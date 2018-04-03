Avengers Infinity War: Every Marvel fan must read this letter shared by directors Joe & Anthony Russo

Joe & Anthony Russo, directors of the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, the most anticipated blockbuster film of 2018, have shared a letter for fans asking them to not spoil the film for others. The letter, posted on Twitter on Tuesday, also reveals a rather unique strategy Marvel is employing to market the film.

The Russos’ letter seems to be held by a hand wearing the villainous Thanos’ infinity gauntlet and ends with the hashtag #ThanosDemandsYourSilence. In addition to making this ‘demand’, the letter also mentions the new screening strategy Marvel has devised for the film. According to the Russos, the movie will not be screened in its entirety until the scheduled Los Angeles premiere, which will be held days before the global release. The Russos finished with a word of advice: Don’t spoil the film for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.

This means that the international press will get to watch the movie, but with crucial scenes removed. Rumours have long been floating around the internet that Marvel is planning to kill off a significant character in the movie - most probably Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man or Chris Evans’ Captain America.

Here is the complete text of the letter for your convenience:

“To the greatest fans in the world.

We’re about to embark on the Avengers: Infinity War press tour. We will be visiting fans all over the world screening only a limited amount of selected footage from the film in order to avoid spoiling the story for future viewers.

We will not screen the film in its entirety until the Los Angeles premiere shortly before the film’s global release. Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard for the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy., Only a handful of people know the film’s true plot.

We’re asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain the same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time. Don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.

Good luck and happy viewing.

The Russo Brothers

#ThanosDemandsYour Silence”

You can read our complete coverage of Avengers: Infinity War here.

Follow @htshowbiz for more