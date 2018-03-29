Avengers Infinity War new trailer: Black Widow delivers a chilling threat, Thor wants epic team up

Barely a day goes by until there’s a new something about Avengers: Infinity War. This week alone we’ve seen new posters, new images, two new TV spots, and now, here another. This one gives Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow her first line of dialogue, and it’s quite a memorable one.

Towards the end of the action-packed 30-second spot, Johansson can be seen (and heard) issuing a threat to an unseen foe - while the shot seems to be of an indoor location, Marvel could be doing a bit of editing trickery to mislead us into thinking that it’s not Thanos who’s at the receiving end of her words. “We don’t want to kill you, but we will,” she says, channelling Jared Leto’s Joker. While it’s unlikely that they’ve got Thanos strapped to a chair, Black Widow’s threat could be intended for Corvus Glaive, a member of the Black Order, a team of soldiers that does Thanos’ bidding. She is seen fighting Glaive in one quick shot in the trailer.

Besides this, we also get a rather worried looking Thor saying - probably to the Guardians of the Galaxy - that the two teams can take on Thanos together. It’s the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we’ll be seen the Avengers and the Guardians team up.

And the Earth is going to need every hero its got to fight Thanos, the most formidable adversary that the MCU has produced. “He won’t stop until he destroys half the universe,” says Gamora, a member of the Guardians and Thanos’ estranged daughter. “Everything you know, everything you love, it’ll all be gone.”

We also get quick glimpses of the hugely hyped Battle of Wakanda, and we see Captain America greeting T’Challa, with Bruce Banner and Bucky Barnes by his side. There is exactly one shot of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange being tortured, and several hints at a family reunion between sisters Gamora, Nebula and Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston. The film is scheduled for an April 27 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more