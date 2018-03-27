Avengers Infinity War new TV spot: Watch Tony Stark induct Spider-Man into the Avengers

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker turned Tony Stark’s offer of joining the Avengers at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, making the decision to remain a ‘friendly, neighbourhood’ superhero after spending the entire movie desperately wanting to play with the big boys. But in a new TV spot for Avengers: Infinity War, we can see Tony Stark telling Peter that he isn’t a boy anymore, for he is an Avenger now.

The quick moment takes place in the new 30-second spot, one of several released in the build-up to one of the biggest movies of the year. Although there isn’t much new footage, there are a couple of quick shots that we haven’t seen before. In addition to the Spidey-Tony moment, we also see the web-crawler swinging through what looks like the film’s climactic battle scene.

Spider-Man will debut his Iron Spider outfit in Infinity War - which he turned down at the end of Homecoming in favour of his older costume, also designed by Stark. In an earlier trailer, we saw glimpses of Spidey heading into space for the first time.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston. The film is scheduled for an April 27 release.

