Avengers Infinity War: New pics tease epic Wakanda battle, and maybe even death

Hot on the heels of a new trailer, several fresh images from Avengers: Infinity War, one of the most hotly anticipated movies of the year, have been released online by Empire Magazine. Besides setting an ominous tone -- many of the images tease epic battle scenes -- they also provide close-ups of our favourite superheroes.

One of the biggest concerns going in was how exactly would Marvel manage to juggle over 40 superheroes and ensure that each one gets to shine. While the trailers have done a good job of answering these questions, these new images have sealed the deal: It would appear that the movie is going to segregate certain characters into groups and send them on separate missions, and will presumably end with a grand union against Thanos, their most formidable adversary yet.

Check out the images, courtesy Empire Magazine, here.

Avengers: Infinity War stills from Empire Magazine, including Thanos, Steve Rogers, Wanda Maximoff, Tony Stark, Wong, Doctor Strange and Bruce Banner! pic.twitter.com/0Ok4OACuXs — Marvel Fans (@MarvelFansUK) March 19, 2018

The directors, Joe & Anthony Russo, have already hinted that Josh Brolin’s villain will have a significant role in the movie, and in many ways, it is his movie. The images highlight the effects his arrival on Earth have had on the Avengers. We see Wanda Maximoff, Vision and Bruce Banner with grave looks on their faces. We see the Guardians of the Galaxy’s first encounter with Thor, who appears to be injured, and their team-up with Iron Man and the rest of the gang for the grand finale.

Speaking of grand finales, it’s still unclear whether or not the Battle of Wakanda is the final showdown or a major action sequence in the middle of the film. The colour palette for the end battle seems to be more stylised and makes it seem as if the scene takes place on a strange new planet.

On Thursday, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn tweeted what might very well be the first official reaction to the movie, calling it ‘incredible’.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston. The film is scheduled for an April 27 release.

