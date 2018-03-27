Marvel unveils 5 new Avengers: Infinity War posters. Let’s decode these gems

A new set of posters for Avengers: Infinity War were shared by directors Joe & Anthony Russo on Monday. It’s a difficult task to find room for each of the film’s over 40 characters, and while the theatrical poster accomplished it, these five new posters give the superheroes more space to shine.

“An entire universe. Once and for all,” the Russos tweeted along with the thread. While it’s up to the internet to dissect why certain characters have been given more prominence than others, three original Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwarts are the stars of their individual posters - Iron Man, Captain America and Thor stand out, but in a surprise twist, Black Panther is relegated to the second tier on his poster, which features Black Widow as the hero and also the Hulk and Okoye as supporting characters. Another poster features Scarlet Witch at the centre, accompanied by Falcon, Vision and War Machine.

In Iron Man’s poster, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange takes the second spot, while Benedict Wong and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man bring up the rear. Meanwhile, on Captain America’s poster, Bucky Barnes gets second billing, followed by Shuri, Nebula and Mantis. The Guardians of the Galaxy get a poster of their own (minus Nebula), but Thor is the star of that one.

While it’s surprising that Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa wasn’t given a poster of his own - his solo movie just eclipsed the first Avengers film’s America box office to become the biggest superhero movie ever - perhaps these posters hint at which characters’ arcs will be the most resonant in the movie.

It is also fairly safe to assume that this is how the characters will be separated in the film, with smaller teams being sent on their individual missions that lead up to a climactic battle with the big bad, Thanos, who is noticeably absent from these posters.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston. The film is scheduled for an April 27 release.

