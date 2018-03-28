Avengers Infinity War: New trailer cashes in on Black Panther mania, introduces teen Groot

With exactly a month to go till release, Avengers: Infinity War is in the home stretch, and Marvel has ramped up the marketing significantly. Days after a new TV spot was revealed, which itself arrived hours after five new posters, a new 1-minute ‘trailer’ has been unveiled.

The clip, titled ‘All of Them’, offers a better look at the Battle of Wakanda, which they’ve been teasing ever since the first trailer, and even gives Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa a line or two. “Today we don’t fight for one life, we fight for all of them,” he says in what will surely be a rousing moment in the movie.

Black Panther’s star has risen significantly since the release of the character’s solo movie in February. The film has exceeded all expectations to gross over $1.2 billion worldwide, and recently overtook the first Avengers movie to become the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time in America.

This new trailer also gives us our first good look at teen Groot. Once again, he’s played by Vin Diesel, who has been unrecognisable since the first movie. Diesel’s voice was heavily modified when he played baby Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, and it appears to still be under some disguise this time, when he retorts with a signature ‘I am Groot,’ when Peter Quill scolds him about always being on the phone.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston. The film is scheduled for an April 27 release.

