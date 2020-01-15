e-paper
Billie Eilish to perform new James Bond film theme song, will be the youngest artist in history to do so

Billie Eilish to perform new James Bond film theme song, will be the youngest artist in history to do so

The makers of James Bond films, revealed that American teen sensation Billie Eilish will perform the title song of their next film, No Time To Die, starring Daniel Craig. 

hollywood Updated: Jan 15, 2020 12:00 IST

Reuters
Billie Eilish is an American singer and songwriter.
Billie Eilish is an American singer and songwriter.(Instagram)
         

American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish is to perform the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die, the singer and movie’s producers said on Tuesday. Eilish, 18, will be the youngest artist in history to take on the task, following in the footsteps of top stars like Adele, Madonna and Paul McCartney.

“The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song,” a posting on the official @007 Twitter account said in Tuesday.

 

No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, arrives in movie theaters in April with Daniel Craig resuming his role as the British secret agent for a fifth and final time.

Also read: Tanhaji vs Chhapaak box office day 5: Ajay Devgn film heads towards Rs 100 cr club, Deepika Padukone’s movie collects Rs 23 cr

Alternative pop star Eilish had a break out year in 2019 with hits like Bad Guy and is nominated for six Grammy Awards later this month, including album of the year and best new artist.

Eilish confirmed the news on her Twitter account with the simple message. “Billie has written and will perform the theme song for the 25th James Bond film.” The title of the song was not revealed.

