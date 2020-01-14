Black Widow ‘special look’: Marvel unleashes Oscar nominees Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh against masked villain

hollywood

With just a few months to go before release, Marvel has unveiled a ‘special look’ at the upcoming Black Widow solo film. The one-and-a-half minute video functions as the second trailer for the film, starring Oscar nominees Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh.

The trailer has way more action shots than the previous one, teasing both close-combat and large-scale set pieces. Fans are also given their first good look at the villain, Taskmaster.

The film takes Black Widow on a globe-trotting mission, from Morocco to Norway, as she reunites with her ‘family’ and attempts to uncover a major conspiracy. The film is a sort of prequel, set after the events of Captain America: Civil War and before Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

David Harbour stars Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz appears as Melina Vostokoff, and OT Fagbenle plays Taskmaster.

On Monday, Johansson scored two Oscar nominations for her lead performance in Marriage Story, and her supporting turn in Jojo Rabbit. She will face off in the latter category against Pugh, who was nominated for her performance in Little Women.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow will be released in India ahead of the US, on April 30. It is one of two MCU movies slated for 2020, the other being The Eternals, starring Angelina Jolie and an ensemble cast.

