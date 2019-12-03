Black Widow trailer: Scarlett Johansson channels Jason Bourne in long-awaited solo Marvel movie

hollywood

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 14:06 IST

Marvel has released the first teaser trailer for Black Widow, the upcoming film featuring Scarlett Johansson’s elite spy character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It marks only the second time after Captain Marvel that a female character has been featured in a solo film.

Visually, the film appears to have been strongly influenced by the Bourne films. The setting is very European and the action is shot with handheld cameras. The film also looks toned-down from previous Marvel film, focussing more heavily on small scale action that large, effects-driven set pieces. Although it does end with what appears to be a massive sequence set in the snow, in which Natasha Romanoff flies through the sky.

We also see Natasha reunite with her sister, Yelena Belova, played by Midsommar star Florence Pugh. Natasha died in Avengers: Endgame, and the Black Widow solo film is said to be set after the events of Captain America: Civil War. Johansson made her first appearance as the character in 2010’s Iron Man 2.

First footage from the film was screened at the 2019 San Diego Comic Con. “Where we find Natasha in her life at this point is very specific,” Johansson told EW at the time. “She really is in a dark place where she’s got no one to call and nowhere to go. She’s really grappling with her own self. When something huge explodes and all the pieces are landing, you have that moment of stillness where you don’t know what to do next — that’s the moment that she’s in. In that moment, you actually have to face yourself.”

The film, directed by Cate Shortland, also features Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, OT Fagbenle and no doubt other Marvel actors. It is slated for release in India three days before the US, in April 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more