 Both Lesley Manville and ex-husband Gary Oldman were nominated for Oscars: He’s got a new wife, we get on | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 07, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Both Lesley Manville and ex-husband Gary Oldman were nominated for Oscars: He’s got a new wife, we get on

Phantom Thread star Lesley Manville isn’t sour-faced about her ex-husband Gary Oldman’s big win at the Oscars.

hollywood Updated: Mar 07, 2018 18:02 IST
Lesley Manville arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
Lesley Manville arrives for the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (AFP)

Actor Lesley Manville has said that she is not “sour-faced” after her ex-husband Gary Oldman’s Best Actor win at the Academy Awards 2018.

For her role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s fashion drama Phantom Thread, the 61-year-old actor was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, which ultimately went to Allison Janney for I, Tonya.

In this image released by Focus Features, Daniel Day-Lewis, left, and Lesley Manville appear in a scene from Phantom Thread. (AP)

Manville, who was married to Oldman from 1987 to 1990, said their night at the Oscars felt like a “family evening”.

“Of course, everyone wants the story that I’m sour-faced about it. But I’m not remotely sour-faced. Listen, we have a child together, we’re a very successful family... he’s got a new wife, and we all get on. Everyone gets on,” Manville told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage. (REUTERS)

“So it’s all fine. So we’ve had a delightful night. His sons from his other partner and my son are all very close, so it’s a family evening. And that’s what it’s felt like. And Gary and I are friends, so it’s been very good and been very nice for our son, I think,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from hollywood
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you