Both Lesley Manville and ex-husband Gary Oldman were nominated for Oscars: He’s got a new wife, we get on

Actor Lesley Manville has said that she is not “sour-faced” after her ex-husband Gary Oldman’s Best Actor win at the Academy Awards 2018.

For her role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s fashion drama Phantom Thread, the 61-year-old actor was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, which ultimately went to Allison Janney for I, Tonya.

In this image released by Focus Features, Daniel Day-Lewis, left, and Lesley Manville appear in a scene from Phantom Thread. (AP)

Manville, who was married to Oldman from 1987 to 1990, said their night at the Oscars felt like a “family evening”.

“Of course, everyone wants the story that I’m sour-faced about it. But I’m not remotely sour-faced. Listen, we have a child together, we’re a very successful family... he’s got a new wife, and we all get on. Everyone gets on,” Manville told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman (L to R) pose backstage. (REUTERS)

“So it’s all fine. So we’ve had a delightful night. His sons from his other partner and my son are all very close, so it’s a family evening. And that’s what it’s felt like. And Gary and I are friends, so it’s been very good and been very nice for our son, I think,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more