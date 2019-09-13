Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres reveal they share an ex-girlfriend, internet tries to figure out who it could be

hollywood

Brad Pitt and Ellen DeGeneres have said that they’ve probably dated the same woman in the past. In an appearance on Ellen’s show recently, where Brad was promoting his new movie, Ad Astra, the two recalled their first meeting.

When Ellen asked Brad if he remembers the first time they met, he said, “I remember a Melissa Etheridge pool party, where I think you were hitting on my girlfriend.” Ellen was visibly surprised that he remembered, but Brad calmed her down by saying that he was ‘flattered’.

She added, “I actually sense that I have dated another one of your girlfriends.” However, neither revealed any names. Ellen cut short the conversation by saying, “We’ll talk about that later,” and Brad quipped, “After the show.”

In the several clips of the exchange doing the rounds online, fans were already starting their own investigations into who the person could have been.

Brad has been married to actors Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie. He recently made headlines after his son, Maddox, implied in a streetside interview that their relationship might be beyond repair. It was reported that Brad and Maddox were involved in some sort of unpleasant incident in 2016, immediately after which Angelina decided to split from him.

The actor was most recently seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and will soon be seen in the space drama Ad Astra.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 17:34 IST