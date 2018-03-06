Brad Pitt and Tiffany Haddish have agreed to ‘do it’ in one year, if they’re both single

Oscars’ new darling, Tiffany Haddish, who broke out after starring in hit comedy Girls Trip, revealed that she had met Brad Pitt backstage at the 90th Academy Awards, held on Monday morning, and struck a deal with him. “Oh, I just met him on the elevator, he said in one year if he’s single and I’m single we gonna do it, so you know what that means!” Haddish told TV host Kelly Ripa.

Haddish was invited to present at the Oscars after her endearing fumbles while announcing the nominees back in January attracted much online attention. Her comedy bit alongside co-presenter Maya Rudolph sent many people scurrying to Twitter to demand that the duo be appointed hosts for future Oscars.

Comedian Tiffany Haddish (L) and Maya Rudolph present during the 90th Annual Academy Awards. (AFP)

“We are so happy to be here, but a little nervous, too, because a few years ago people were saying the Oscars were so white,” Rudolph said.

And Haddish replied, “I know what you’re thinking. Are the Oscars too black now? Don’t worry. We were just backstage, and there are still a bunch of white people still to come.”

Tiffany Haddish attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Centre in traditional Eritrean attire. (AFP)

Haddish honoured her late father by wearing a traditional Eritrean dress to the ceremony. “He said one day I would end up here, and if I ever end up at the Oscars to honour my people,” she said, according to CNN.

Brad Pitt separated from his wife, and the mother to his seven children, Angelina Jolie, abruptly in 2016. But Pitt’s devotion as a father could be a thorn in the future relationship, Haddish joked. “I don’t know if I could deal with a man that’s got that many kids,” she said.

