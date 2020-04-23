Chris Hemsworth says ‘insane’ Thor Love and Thunder script is ‘one of the best I’ve read in years’

hollywood

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 15:12 IST

Actor Chris Hemsworth has said that the script for Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the best he’s read in years. Hemsworth will reprise his role as the Marvel superhero Thor in the upcoming film, co-written and directed by Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker Taika Waititi.

“It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years,” Hemsworth told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s Taika at his most extreme, and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane.”

Waititi said during a recent Instagram live session that also featured actors Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo, that he’d written around four or five drafts of the script. “It’s one of those ones where I can’t wait to do it,” he said. “There’s so many great, great things in it. It’s so over the top now, in the very best way. It makes Ragnarok look like a really run-of-the-mill, very safe film.”

The filmmaker, who won an Academy Award recently for his script for Jojo Rabbit, said, “This new film feels like we asked 10-year-olds what should be in a movie, and then we said yes to every single thing. Space sharks, if you know anything about the comics... That’s all I’m gonna say... Space sharks.”

Also read: Extraction review: Breakneck and bonkers, Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix film is the shot of adrenaline we need right now

Hemsworth will star in the Netflix action film Extraction, also featuring Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi in supporting roles. The film will be released on April 24. The new Thor movie is slated for a 2022 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more