Home / Hollywood / Chris Pine on working in Wonder Woman 1984: It was like being home again

Chris Pine on working in Wonder Woman 1984: It was like being home again

In Patty Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman 1984, Diana, played by Gal Gadot is reunited with Steve Trevor played by Chris Pine.

hollywood Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 16:36 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Chris Pine stars in Wonder Woman 1984
Actor Chris Pine stars in Wonder Woman 1984
         

Chris Pine reprised his role of Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman 1984, which is a follow up to 2017 film, Wonder Woman, and the actor says it was quite a “homecoming experience” for him.

Talking about returning to the story, he shares, “I was so happy to come back, and this time be the fish out of water, like Gal played in the first film. Now it’s Steve who is someone getting to know a big, wide new universe for the first time.”

The 40-year-old notes that the experience was a different one from the last time around.

“It was fun to play that positivity — the earnest boy in a man’s body — after having been the jaded realist who’d seen the ugly machinations of power and the struggle for dominance and violence that go along with all of that. This time I get to play being in awe of the most magical and also banal things in the world. Like a microwave,” he explains.

 

In Patty Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman 1984, Diana, played by Gal Gadot is reunited with Steve Trevor, the love of her life, whom she has missed for nearly 70 years. Just like the story, in real life too, Pine was pleased to reunite with Gadot yet another time.

“It was like being home again, going to work with people you really like. And I’ve learned through my history of doing this job that chemistry is a pretty hard thing to fake, so it’s nice when I get to go to work and the chemistry is already there. Gal is a very open being; she exudes warmth and that smile of hers just lights up an entire room. And the best part is we have great fun and we laugh, and that’s what I love about working with both Patty and Gal,” says Pine.

