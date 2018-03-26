Deadpool 2 Hindi trailer: Ryan Reynolds is a fan of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Dangal and Sultan
A new Hindi trailer for Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2, in which the foul-mouthed superhero makes his love for PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Jackie Shroff’s signature swearing known, was released online on Monday.hollywood Updated: Mar 26, 2018 14:19 IST
Fox Star India released the Hindi dubbed trailer for Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 -- in which the foul-mouthed superhero makes his love for PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Jackie Shroff’s signature swearing known -- was released online on Monday.
It’s the same trailer as the one we’ve already seen, but while announcing his X-Force, Deadpool says that he is looking for people like Baahubali and Sultan and ‘Dangal karne waali chhoriyaan’. But unlike the original trailer, in which Domino asks Deadpool if the name X-Force sounds derivative to him, the Hindi Domino asks, “Yeh naam kuch condom jaisa nahi hai?”
Deadpool also makes use of the C-word, and ends the trailer with some advice: “Nikal gaya naada toh phisal gaya pyjama.”
Deadpool 2 is scheduled for a May 18 release. The sequel is directed by David Leitch, who previously co-directed the first John Wick movie and Atomic Blonde. Newcomers to the cast include Josh Brolin as Cable, Zazie Beetz as Domino, Julian Dennison, Karan Soni and Terry Crews.
Follow @htshowbiz for more