 Deadpool 2 Hindi trailer: Ryan Reynolds is a fan of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Dangal and Sultan
Deadpool 2 Hindi trailer: Ryan Reynolds is a fan of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Dangal and Sultan

A new Hindi trailer for Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2, in which the foul-mouthed superhero makes his love for PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Jackie Shroff’s signature swearing known, was released online on Monday.

hollywood Updated: Mar 26, 2018 14:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Deadpool 2 is scheduled for a May 18 release.

Fox Star India released the Hindi dubbed trailer for Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 -- in which the foul-mouthed superhero makes his love for PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Jackie Shroff’s signature swearing known -- was released online on Monday.

It’s the same trailer as the one we’ve already seen, but while announcing his X-Force, Deadpool says that he is looking for people like Baahubali and Sultan and ‘Dangal karne waali chhoriyaan’. But unlike the original trailer, in which Domino asks Deadpool if the name X-Force sounds derivative to him, the Hindi Domino asks, “Yeh naam kuch condom jaisa nahi hai?”

Deadpool also makes use of the C-word, and ends the trailer with some advice: “Nikal gaya naada toh phisal gaya pyjama.”

Deadpool 2 is scheduled for a May 18 release. The sequel is directed by David Leitch, who previously co-directed the first John Wick movie and Atomic Blonde. Newcomers to the cast include Josh Brolin as Cable, Zazie Beetz as Domino, Julian Dennison, Karan Soni and Terry Crews.

