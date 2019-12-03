Death On The Nile: Here’s Ali Fazal’s first look from Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie redux

hollywood

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 11:58 IST

Ali Fazal’s look in his next Hollywood project, Death on the Nile, is out. The actor, who is currently shooting for the film in London, sports a pencil moustache in the celluloid adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic murder mystery.

Death On The Nile is being directed by Kenneth Branagh, who will also play Hercule Poirot in the film. Other cast members include Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and Russell Brand.

Ali Fazal is currently shooting for Death On The Nile in London.

It is not yet known which character Ali will play, but a source close to the actor said that he has sunk his teeth into the role completely. “He is imbibing the traits of his character, taking it a step ahead of what the script had. He even started reading the original material at the start of the shoot, keeping the script as his bible all along,” the source added.

Also read: “Women should rule the world,” says actor Ali Fazal

Earlier, in a statement given to PTI, Ali said that he was “blessed” to be a part of Death On The Nile and opened up about the process of prepping for the film. “I feel blessed because it’s (the film) in Sir Kenneth Brannagh’s hands. For me, the most essential prep is to get to know my costumes and my look for the film. Once that part is sorted, rest follows. So I’ve been focusing solely on that for the past one week since I landed here,” he said.

“We have a dialect teacher on set for a bunch of us so we are being trained for the accents. I cannot reveal just yet what kind of accents only because I want that to be a surprise,” he added.

Death On The Nile is scheduled to release in the US on October 9, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more