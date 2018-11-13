Detective Pikachu trailer: Ryan Reynolds is cute but still so funny as the world’s favourite Pokemon

The first trailer of Detective Pikachu is out and it introduces us to the cute and cuddly avatar of Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star features as the titular character in the first-ever live-action Pokemon movie.

The plot, which takes place in Ryme City, revolves around Tim (Justice Smith), a young man who stumbles upon Detective Pikachu.Tim is the only person who can understand him and the two then team up to solve the mystery of Tim’s missing father.

The trailer also features other Pokemon like Psyduck, Jigglypuff, Bulbasaur, Charlizard, Charmander and more. There is also Mr Mime who is not very kind with his words.

Jigglypuff has put someone to sleep with her song.

Reynolds took to Twitter to share the trailer, writing, “I think we all knew I’d wind up as a miniature detective repeatedly saying the same two words. Just didn’t think it’d be this soon. #PikaPika #DetectivePikachu”

The Rob Letterman-directorial also stars Kathryn Newton, Rita Ora, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy and Suki Waterhouse. It is all set to hit the big screens on May 10, 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 13:10 IST