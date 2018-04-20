Did Rana Daggubati just reveal crucial details about Avengers: Infinity War?

Rana Daggubati, who has worked in the southern film industry as well as in Bollywood, found dubbing for the voice of Thanos in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War exciting.

“I felt the sheer power of Thanos while dubbing and tried my best to bring it through the voice. It was fascinating because the entire story is told from the point of view of Thanos. It is also good to be associated with one of the most successful film franchises in the world.”

“I have grown up reading Marvel Comics and (watching) Marvel movies with their intricately woven story lines... They have been some of my favourite movies to watch. My early memories would perhaps be reading about Iron Man and watching that film first,” said the actor.

Be it Baahubali or Avengers: Infinity War -- he is the main villain. So, what attracts him towards dark characters?

“Each character, be it the antagonist or the protagonist, brings with himself his own personality... and I have tried to stay true to each one of them; each is enjoyable in their own way! Be it Baahubali or Thanos, what draws me towards the character is the way they have been etched out,” he added.

Explaining the psyche of Thanos, the actor added: “Thanos is undoubtedly the most powerful entity and villain the world has ever seen -- he is virtually indestructible. Imagine a villain so menacing that all the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and their allies have to come together in a hope to defeat this one guy; such characters come to you once in a lifetime!

“Apart from being fun, it was fascinating because the entire story is told from the point of view of Thanos.”

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War, which features an ensemble of superheroes, will release worldwide on April 27.

