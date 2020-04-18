Disney sets Kenneth Branagh’s Artemis Fowl for a June 12 release on Disney+

hollywood

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 14:44 IST

The live-action movie, Artemis Fowl will premiere on Disney+ on June 12. The film was set to have a worldwide theatrical release on May 29 but the studio recently decided to send it directly to its streaming service, reported Vareity.

Artemis Fowl, directed by Kenneth Branagh from a script by Irish playwright Conor McPherson, is an adaptation of Eoin Colfer's book of the same name.

It follows 12-year-old Artemis (Ferdia Shaw), who finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father's disappearance.

Branagh said that Artemis Fowl would “be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney Plus." The film will also features Colin Farrell, Josh Gad and veteran actor Judi Dench in pivotal roles.

