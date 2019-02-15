Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson announces he’s started work on Jumanji 3 with new picture. See it here

Actor Dwayne Johnson has announced that work on the yet-to-be-named sequel of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle has started. The actor took to Twitter on Thursday to make the announcement.

"Wanna play a game? Here we go.#StartOfProduction #JUMANJI," he posted. The 2017 film was a sequel to the 1995 children’s classic, starring Robin Williams. It made close to $1 billion worldwide.

In the 2017 version, the four teen players became their video game avatars, played by Dwayne, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. They will all be returning as will the young players Ser'Darius Blain, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman and Morgan Turner. Like the previous film, Jumanji 3 will also be directed by Jake Kasdan.

The Rock recently released his new film as producer, Fighting with my Family. He will next be seen in the Fast & Furious spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The film unites The Rock and Jason Statham’s characters from previous Fast & Furious films.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 19:08 IST