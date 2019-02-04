Hobbs & Shaw new trailer: The Rock and Jason Statham take on superhuman Idris Elba

Days after premiering the first trailer for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Universal Pictures has splurged on a one-minute Super Bowl TV spot for the upcoming action film.

The new trailer plays like an abridged version of the one we saw last week. It follows the same patten - we’re introduced to Idris Elba’s villain, Hobbs and Shaw (played by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham) are recruited to take him on, there’s banter and high-stakes action, and we end with Hobbs dropping the F-bomb.

Hobbs & Shaw is first in a planned series of spin-offs based on characters first introduced in the Fast & Furious series of action movies. This film’s birth has been quite contentious among the cast and crew, with Vin Diesel reportedly being annoyed at the decision to prioritise it over the ninth film in the main series. It was previously reported that he didn’t get along with The Rock on Fast & Furious 8, a feud that The Rock had alluded to in an Instagram post.

Fellow cast member Tyrese Gibson even said that The Rock was sabotaging the franchise by putting himself above it.

Both The Rock and Statham were introduced in the series as villainous types. But after sharing the screen in fan favourite scenes in the last film, a spin-off featuring their characters was given the go-ahead. The Rock recently appeared in the box office hits Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Rampage and Skyscraper. Statham recently delivered the biggest solo hit of his career with The Meg.

Hobbs & Shaw is directed by Deadpool 2’s David Leitch. The film also stars Vanessa Kirby, of the Crown and Mission: Impossible - Fallout fame. It will arrive in August.

