Extraction: Mumbai Police shares meme of Chris Hemsworth speaking Bangla, says it won’t be as kind as Tyler Rake

Mumbai Police has shared a new meme of Chris Hemsworth speaking in Bangla, from the new film Extraction.

hollywood Updated: Apr 27, 2020 16:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Chris Hemsworth in a screengrab from Extraction.
         

A scene from the new action film Extraction, has been wittily used by the Mumbai Police’s Twitter account to make a point about obeying laws during the ongoing lockdown. In the scene, Chris Hemsworth’s character, Tyler Rake, demands proof from a few Bangladeshi gangsters, in Bangla.

He says, “Proman dao (give me proof),” in the scene. The Mumbai Police tweeted a screengrab from scene on Monday, and wrote, “Make sure you always have one before you leave home because - Hum negotiate ‘NAHI’ karenge.”

 

In the scene, Tyler Rake, a mercenary, demands proof that the child he is supposed to rescue is alive. He refuses to indulge the kidnappers until they give him proof, and says “Proman dao,” several times.

The film, released on Netflix on April 24, was shot predominantly in Indian cities such as Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which doubled for Dhaka, Bangladesh. The film also features Indian actors such as Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyulli, Pankaj Tripathi and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction has received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, and has a score of 62% on the review aggregator site, Rotten Tomatoes. While the film’s action and the performances of Hemsworth and Hooda have been praised, Joe Russo’s screenplay has been criticised for being predictable and thin.

