Fantastic Beasts 3 to feature more Hogwarts as Harry Potter spin-off series undergoes course correction

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 16:23 IST

After delaying production on Fantastic Beasts 3 for several months, Warner Bros is officially moving forward with the third chapter of the Harry Potter spin-off series.

Set to return are Eddie Redmayne in the role of Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, along with Ezra Miller (Credence / Aurelius Dumbledore), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) and Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein).

While the regular cast returns, comedian-actor Jessica Williams, who featured briefly in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, has a bigger role this time around as Professor Eulalie ‘Lally’ Hicks of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the American equivalent of Hogwarts.

The new film in the series is set for a November 12, 2021 release, and Warner Bros. has announced production will start in spring 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, reports deadline.com. Variety reports that the film will reportedly feature more scenes in Hogwarts, as it is understood that fans liked responded to returning to the famous location in the previous film.

David Yates is directing the project with producers David Heyman, JK Rowling, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram and Tim Lewis. The screenplay will be written by Rowling and Kloves.

As with the first two films, the third will take place on new continents, exploring wizarding cultures across the globe. The first Fantastic Beasts film was set in 1927 New York, the second in Paris and the third film will be set in Rio de Janeiro.

