 Final Deadpool 2 trailer has the guts to take a dig at Thanos, DC Universe | hollywood | Hindustan Times
The final trailer for Deadpool 2, the superhero satire starring Ryan Reynolds, continues the series’ tradition of poking fun at pop-culture. Watch here.

hollywood Updated: Apr 19, 2018 21:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Ryan Reynolds returns as the Merc with the Mouth in Deadpool 2.
Ryan Reynolds returns as the Merc with the Mouth in Deadpool 2.

The new trailer for Deadpool 2 spares no one. Released on Thursday, the trailer takes digs at Thanos, the villain of the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War (and played by Josh Brolin, who also stars as Cable in Deadpool 2) and the DC Universe.

The film is a sequel to the runaway hit of 2016, which went on to become the most successful R-rated film of all time. Deadpool 2 is a bigger film, filled with expensive special effects and a larger cast.

As we saw in the previous trailer, Deadpool 2 will introduce fans to the X-Force, a superhero team that will eventually get a film of their own. In this trailer, we see Deadpool and Weasel, his sidekick, conduct interviews for the team.

But once the cast is set, we see action on a greater scale than we’d anticipated. The first Deadpool movie poked fun at its own lack of resources - Deadpool once joked about the studio not being able to afford the major X-Men - but this one has set pieces straight out of a big X-Men film, complete with a visit to Professor X’s mansion and a trip aboard their signature jet.

Several plot lines are hinted at, including but not limited to Deadpool being forced to look after a young child (expect more Logan jokes), Deadpool fighting Cable, Deadpool taking cab rides and jumping off planes.

READ | Deadpool review: Like Ryan Reynolds, this movie is a gift from God

The hugely anticipated sequel, starring Ryan Reynolds in the lead role, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 18. Deadpool 3 has already been greenlit.

