Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner says working with Bryan Singer on X-Men was unpleasant

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, who will soon lead her first major Hollywood film - Dark Phoenix - has said that working with disgraced filmmaker Bryan Singer was unpleasant. Sophie worked with Singer on the director’s last X-Men film, X-Men: Apocalypse.

Singer has been accused by multiple men of rape and sexual harassment, dating back to the sets of his 1998 film Apt Pupil. His most recent credit was the box office hit Bohemian Rhapsody, which was also a big Oscar player. Singer was fired from the film (for different reasons) and was replaced with several weeks of shooting and post-production left.

Making comparisons to Game of Thrones’ fictional Westeros and Hollywood, and drawing parallels between producer Harvey Weinstein and the evil king Joffrey, Sophie told Rolling Stone about working with Singer, “Our time together was, like Rami said, unpleasant.”

She was making a reference to Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek’s public statement that working with Singer on the Queen biopic was “not pleasant, not at all.” He said “that’s about what I can say about it at this point.”

Before his firing, it had been rumoured for months that Singer and Malek had clashed on set, with the filmmaker often leaving in a huff. Malek won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

In the wake of new accusations against Singer in the Atlantic, his name was removed from the list of BAFTA nominees for Bohemian Rhapsody, the film lost its GLAAD award nomination, and he is said to have been dropped as the director of an upcoming Red Sonja remake.

Sophie will reprise her role as Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix in the upcoming X-Men film, slated for a June 7 release.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 13:49 IST