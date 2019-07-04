Halle Bailey confirmed to play Ariel in Disney’s Little Mermaid remake

Teen star Halle Bailey is the new Ariel in Rob Marshall’s upcoming Disney remake of the classic 1989 animated feature Little Mermaid.Bailey, who with her sister forms R&B duo Chloe x Halle, emerged as the front-runner to take on the part after an extensive research, reported Variety.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” Marshall said in a statement.

The live-action film will revolve around Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale of a mermaid called Ariel who wishes to be human after she falls in love with a prince. Ariel makes a deal with Ursula, who grants her wish but takes away her voice in return.

Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay are already on board the project while Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play the antagonist, Ursula, the sea witch. Flounder is Ariel’s best friend, who is a fish. Jason Marin voiced him in the 1989 animated film.Awkwafina’s Scuttle is a seagull friend of the little mermaid. Buddy Hackett voiced the character in the original movie.

Marshall, who most recently helmed the studio’s sequel to Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns, will direct from a script penned by David Magee. He will also produce with John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.The film, which will begin production in early 2020, will feature songs from the 1989 animated classic by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken and Miranda.

