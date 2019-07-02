Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay join the cast of The Little Mermaid as Scuttle and Flounder

American rapper Nora Lum, known by the stage name Awkwafina and child actor Jacob Tremblay have been roped in by Disney Studios to play Scuttle and Flounder respectively in the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

Earlier, Variety reported that actor Melissa McCarthy may play the sea witch Ursula in the movie. Over the weekend, journalist Kris Tapley tweeted that Tremblay and Awkwafina would be joining the cast.

Helmed by director Rob Marshall and scripted by David Magee, the film will include the original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.The film is produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marshall, Marc Platt, and John DeLuca.The original version revolves around a mermaid princess who sought to meet a human prince on land.

Awkwafina will be seen as Scuttle in The Little Mermaid.

Tremblay will next be seen in Doctor Sleep, an adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining.Awkwafina is dubbing a character in Netflix’s upcoming series, Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and can be seen in Jumanji: the Next Level’ as well as Lulu Wang’s The Farewell.

Awkwafina was also seen in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising in a supporting role, and have also voiced the role of Quail in the animated comedy Storks.Tremblay was also seen in The Smurfs 2Blue as Winslow,My Mother’s Future Husband as Connor, Gord’s Brother as Young Gord and many other films.

Some of Awkwafina’s best albums include My Vag, Mayor Bloomberg (Giant Margaritas) l,Queef and many others.

