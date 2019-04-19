Hobbs & Shaw new trailer: The Rock pulls helicopter with bare hands, Idris Elba is black Superman/Thanos

It may be a spin-off, but Universal Pictures doesn’t appear to be skimping on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. A gigantic second trailer was released on Thursday, and it features not only the epic action that the franchise is known for, but also perhaps its most formidable villain.

Idris Elba’s Brixton Lore calls himself the ‘black Superman’ but his modus operandi will remind you of Thanos. A virus, which can wipe out half the world’s population, has been stolen by Deckard Shaw’s sister, played by Vanessa Kirby, and Brixton is hot on her trail. Shaw must protect his sister, especially because his mother, played by Helen Mirren, has expressly told him to. But since the future of the world is at stake, Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs insists on tagging along.

The new Hobbs & Shaw trailer shows off more action than the previous, but also shows off too much. We see at extended glimpses of at least three major action set pieces in the three-and-a-half minute trailer, and they’re different from the skyscraper chase we saw in the previous trailer.

There’s a lab infiltration, a bare-knuckle fight on a tropical island, a chase sequence in which the Rock pulls a helicopter with his bare arms, and what seems to be a final showdown at a nuclear power plant.

Hobbs & Shaw is a spin-off from the popular Fast & Furious series, in which these characters were initially introduced as antagonists. Reports of an off screen feud between stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson is said to have caused trouble on the sets of the Fate of the Furious. The next instalment in the main series was postponed in favour of Hobbs & Shaw, much to the anger of cast member Tyrese Gibson, who accused the Rock of trying to sabotage the series.

Directed by Deadpool 2’s David Leitch, Hobbs & Shaw also stars Eddy Marsan, Cliff Curtis and Eiza Gonzalez. The film is slated for an August release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 08:47 IST