Hollywood actor Helen Hunt hospitalised after car accident in Los Angeles

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 16:14 IST

Actor Helen Hunt was taken to hospital after she was involved in a car accident. The 56-year-old Oscar winner was briefly hospitalised after her car was struck on the side by another vehicle in the Mid-City area, reported People magazine.

Hunt was riding in the back of her car, which flipped onto its side after the collision. The actor was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre and was released later after being examined by the doctors.

The police have investigated the accident and determined that no crime was committed. Hunt, who has featured in films such as As Good as It Gets, What Women Want and Cast Away, is currently working on the reboot of ‘90s sitcom Mad About You.

Mad About You, which hails from Spectrum Originals, is a follow-up to the original comedy series that ran on NBC from 1992 to 1999 and won multiple Emmys during its stint, reported Deadline. Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser, who featured in the 1990s show, are set to reprise their roles of Jamie ‘James’ Buchman and Paul Buchman in the new series.

Newcomer Abby Quinn is set to feature in the Mad About You revival. Quinn, best known for starring in 2017 feature Landline, will portray Mabel, the grown-up daughter of Paul and Jamie. The new show will explore the modern marriage through the eyes of the Buchmans as newly minted empty-nesters after dropping their unpredictable, hard-to-control daughter Mabel off at college.

