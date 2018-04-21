Ishaan Khatter’s Beyond the Clouds flops at box office with Rs 25 lakh on day 1

Abhay Deol’s Nanu Ki Jaanu and Ishaan Khatter’s Beyond the Clouds have opened with a thud. According to a report, Abhay’s supernatural comedy earned Rs 75 lakh on Friday, while Iranian director Majid Majidi’s film opened with Rs 25 lakh.

The Box Office India report goes on to say that Nanu Ki Jaanu was positioned for a much better release thanks to a theatre count of 750 screens. The report predicts that even with an increase in numbers over the weekend, both films have tanked at the box office.

The Hindustan Times review of Nanu Ki Jaanu said, “(The film) is 132-minutes of convoluted chaos. Some talented actors are wasted and some are given a free run to waste their talent. This is certainly not what we expected.”

Meanwhile, reception for Beyond the Clouds was slightly more favourable. “Despite excellent symbols and good performances in patches, Beyond The Clouds remains something we have seen and had expected,” the HT review said.

Beyond the Clouds is Ishaan’s debut film. His performance has been acclaimed, despite the mixed response the film has received. He will get a more lavish introduction in a few months, when producer Karan Johar’s remake of Marathi film, Sairat, is released on July 6. Titled Dhadak, the film will also feature debutante Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the late Sridevi.

