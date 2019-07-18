It Chapter Two trailer: The most anticipated horror sequel of the year is back to knock you senseless

Following a well received teaser, the first theatrical trailer for the upcoming horror sequel, It Chapter Two, has been released online on Thursday, hot on the heels of its exclusive premiere at the ongoing San Diego Comic Con.

It Chapter Two picks up 27 years after the events of the original, and is set in 2016. It follows a now grown up central cast of characters, played by James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransome and Isiah Mustafa, as they return to their childhood hometown of Derry, where the evil clown Pennywise had made a return.

The new trailer begins with the murder of Adrian Melon, which signals the return of Pennywise after The Losers had beaten him 27 years ago. We see the old friends regroup as they realise that they must take it upon themselves to vanquish Pennywise once and for all.

The first film broke records at the box office and made $700 million against a $35 million budget in 2017. It received critical praise, and made to several year-end best of lists.

Based on Stephen King’s novel and directed by Argentine filmmaker Andy Muschietti, It Chapter Two also stars returning cast members Sophie Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff and Bill Skarsgard, as Pennywise. The film is set for a September 6 release.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 21:38 IST