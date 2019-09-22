e-paper
Jackie Chan reveals secrets from Enter The Dragon, says ‘Pretended to be in pain so Bruce Lee holds me for longer’

Jackie Chan says in a video, ‘He had hit just one stick right on my head. I felt dizzy and I looked at Bruce Lee he kept acting until the director said cut’.

hollywood Updated: Sep 22, 2019 19:20 IST

Press Trust of India
Jackie Chan worked as a stuntman with Bruce Lee on Enter the Dragon.
Veteran action star Jackie Chan has revealed that during the filming on Enter the Dragon he pretended to be in pain to be close to legendary martial artiste Bruce Lee. In a video shared by Lee’s daughter Shannon Lee on Instagram, Chan remembered him as a dedicated and concerned co-actor.

“I was young doing ‘Enter the Dragon’ fighting with Bruce Lee. I was behind the camera and I would just see Bruce Lee... Then I ran and suddenly it was all black in front of my eyes. He had hit just one stick right on my head. I felt dizzy and I looked at Bruce Lee he kept acting until the director said cut,” Chan said.

 

“He then threw his stick, turned around and said ‘Oh my God’ and ran to me and lifted me up and said sorry. I was not in pain anymore. I was a young guy and very tough. But I pretended to be in pain so that Bruce Lee holds me for as long as he can. I kept pretending the whole day,” he added.

Chan worked as a stuntman on Enter the Dragon, which released in 1973.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 19:20 IST

