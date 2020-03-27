James Bond cast members Daniel Craig, Naomie Harris clap for carers in UK’s version of janta curfew tribute

hollywood

Locked-down Britons all over the country took to their balconies and door steps on Thursday evening to applaud health workers who are battling the spread of coronavirus - an emotional show of solidarity during the nation's worst crisis since World War Two.

Clapping, banging pots and pans, cheering and waving at neighbours with whom they are no longer able to shake hands, vast numbers of people took part in the "Clap for our Carers" initiative, which mirrors similar events in other countries.

Italians, who have been the hardest hit by the virus and have been under strict lockdown for much longer, began the trend by singing and playing music from their balconies and applauding their doctors and nurses. The phenomenon soon spread to Spain and France, and has now reached as far as India.

With the United Kingdom in day three of its own lockdown and millions stuck at home watching videos of what has been happening elsewhere, "Clap for our Carers" exploded on social media on Thursday.

Encouraged by celebrities, politicians and even the royal family, Britons dropped their usual reserve to partake in the moment of unity with the beloved National Health Service (NHS).

The official James Bond Twitter account tweeted a video compilation of the film’s cast members, who took part in the initiative. Daniel Craig was joined by his wife, Rachel Weisz. The video also featured Rory Kinner, Ben Whishaw, and Naomie Harris.

