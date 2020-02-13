e-paper
Jim Carrey slammed on Twitter for making sexist remark at journalist. Watch video

Jim Carrey told a reporter that she was on his bucket list, a remark that didn’t go down to well on the internet.

hollywood Updated: Feb 13, 2020 14:11 IST

Asian News International
Cast member Jim Carrey poses at the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog.
Cast member Jim Carrey poses at the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog.(REUTERS)
         

Hollywood actor Jim Carrey recently came under a barrage of criticism after he passed a supposedly sexist and sleazy remark on a female journalist. According to Fox News, Carrey said what he ideally shouldn't have in an interview with Charlotte Long, a senior entertainment reporter with Heat Magazine.

In the interview, that Long posted on her official Twitter, she asked the Sonic the Hedgehog star that "in the film, Sonic has a bucket list, I was wondering, after all, you've done in your career and in your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list," to which Carrey replied- "Just you, that's it, it's all done now."

 

The interviewer took the unsolicited comment like a trooper and laughed it off by saying "I don't know what to say to that." However, the 58-year-old actor went on further and said: "Just own it".

Also read: Watch Jim Carrey give one of the most cringeworthy interviews ever, even for him

Carrey's controversial move didn't go unnoticed by the Twitteratti who went all-guns-blazing on him, reported Fox News. One user expressed his disappointment and wrote: "Unfortunately it turns out Jim Carrey is a massive sleazebag."

A user commented the following on Long's Twitter video: "Such a huge of @JimCarrey but lost respect for him today. This is really unacceptable, I wish and hope he apologizes to you. But you handled it really well, more power to you!" Another person responded to the Tweet by commenting: "Whyyy is this kind of thing still going on? Well handled, you're a legend x."

